Yayoi Ramen 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
Lunch Menu
Lunch Menu - Lunch Pre-Fix
Food Menu
Buns & Bites 前菜
- Chashu Pork Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, chashu pork belly, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
- Crispy Chicken Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, crispy fried chicken, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
- Tofu Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, fried tofu, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
- Gyoza (6 Pieces)
Pan-fried or steamed pork and chicken dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)$6.95
- Vegetable Gyoza (6 Pieces)
Pan-fried or steamed vegetarian dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)$6.95
- Shumai (8 Pieces)
Fried or steamed shrimp and pork stuffed dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (8 pieces)$7.95
- Beef Short Ribs
Contains sesame. Pan-seared Japanese style, topped with sesame seeds (5 pieces)$11.95
- Chicken Karaage
Deep-fried Japanese style chicken thigh, with lemon and spicy aioli sauce on the side$7.95
- Chicken Wings Nagoya Style
Deep fried Japanese style chicken wings, with lemon wedge and spicy mayo on the side (5 pieces) ***contains sesame***$8.95
- Soy Garlic Chicken Wings
Chicken wings in soy garlic sauce$8.95
- Takoyaki
Fried Japanese octopus balls, topped with house made sauce, Japanese mayo, Aonori and bonito flakes (6 pieces)$6.95
- Ika Karaage (Fried Calamari)
Fried squid rings and tentacles with lemon paired with spicy mayo sauce$9.95
- Shrimp Tempura (3 Pieces)
Fried shrimp tempura with tempura sauce on the side$5.95
- Vegetable Kakiage (3 Pieces)
Fried mixed vegetable tempura with tempura sauce on the side$5.95
- Harumaki (Spring Rolls) (3 Pieces)
Fried vegetable spring rolls with sweet chili sauce (3 pieces)$5.95
- Edamame with Sea Salt$5.95