Yayoi Ramen 19 Old Country Rd, Carle Place
Food Menu
Buns & Bites 前菜
Chashu Pork Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, chashu pork belly, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
Crispy Chicken Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, crispy fried chicken, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
Tofu Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, fried tofu, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce$3.95
Gyoza (6 Pieces)
Pan-fried or steamed pork and chicken dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)$6.95
Vegetable Gyoza (6 Pieces)
Pan-fried or steamed vegetarian dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)$6.95
Shumai (8 Pieces)
Fried or steamed shrimp and pork stuffed dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (8 pieces)$7.95
Beef Short Ribs
Contains sesame. Pan-seared Japanese style, topped with sesame seeds (5 pieces)$11.95
Chicken Karaage
Deep-fried Japanese style chicken thigh, with lemon and spicy aioli sauce on the side$7.95
Chicken Wings Nagoya Style
Deep fried Japanese style chicken wings, with lemon wedge and spicy mayo on the side (5 pieces) ***contains sesame***$8.95
Soy Garlic Chicken Wings
Chicken wings in soy garlic sauce$8.95
Takoyaki
Fried Japanese octopus balls, topped with house made sauce, Japanese mayo, Aonori and bonito flakes (6 pieces)$6.95
Ika Karaage (Fried Calamari)
Fried squid rings and tentacles with lemon paired with spicy mayo sauce$9.95
Shrimp Tempura (3 Pieces)
Fried shrimp tempura with tempura sauce on the side$5.95
Vegetable Kakiage (3 Pieces)
Fried mixed vegetable tempura with tempura sauce on the side$5.95
Harumaki (Spring Rolls) (3 Pieces)
Fried vegetable spring rolls with sweet chili sauce (3 pieces)$5.95
Edamame with Sea Salt$5.95
Scallion Pancakes
Crispy, flaky, flatbread with scallions, and house made gyoza sauce$5.95
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu with dashi sauce, topped with bonito flakes, scallions (6 pieces)$5.95
Rock Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp with light sweet special mayo sauce$8.95
Crab Jalapeno$7.95
Eggplant Miso$7.95
California Roll$6.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Avocado Roll$5.95
Salads サラダ
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado over greens, cucumbers, edamame, corn, tomatoes, and crispy noodles in house special dressing$10.95
Seaweed Salad
Contains sesame. Seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds$5.95
Spicy Tofu Salad
Contains sesame. Cold Tofu and English cucumbers topped with spicy fried garlic sauce$6.95
Spicy Cucumber
Contains sesame. Sliced cut English cucumbers with house made spicy dressing$5.95
Kimchi
Contains sesame. House made Korean style fermented cabbage$5.95
Asparagus
Steamed asparagus with housemate spicy dressing$6.95
Ramen ラーメン
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu pork belly (2 pieces), minced pork, fish cake, half-cooked egg, bamboo shoots, black fungus, green onion, and black garlic oil in house tonkotsu broth$14.95
Miso Ramen
Contains sesame. Chashu pork belly (2 pieces), minced pork, half-cooked egg, bamboo shoots, corn, leek, and fish cake in miso tonkotsu broth$14.95
Chicken Paitan Ramen
Black fungus, cabbage, corn, green onions, fried garlic, fried garlic, and onion oil in chicken paitan broth$14.95
Beef Shoyu Ramen
Sliced fatty beef, half cooked egg, bamboo shoots, cauliflower, green onions, fish cake, and fried garlic in shoyu bonito broth$14.95
Kuro Ramen
Contains sesame. Chashu, black fungus, Bamboo Shoots, scallions, fish cake, half cooked egg, topped with spicy pork chili paste and spicy black garlic sauce$15.95
Vegan Shoyu Ramen
Contains sesame. Vegan noodles, avocado, corn, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower, enoki mushrooms, spring mix, lime, fried onion, and sesame oil in vegan shoyu broth topped with yuzu shisho paste$15.95
Seafood Ramen
Steamed shrimps, mussels, squid, kani, fish cake, cauliflower, black fungus, minced onions, fried garlic, and onion oil in shoyu bonito broth$17.95
Niku-Yaki Ramen/Udon
Contains sesame. Thinly sliced pork belly and onion simmered in chef special sauce, fish cake, Green Onions, sesame seeds in miso tonkotsu broth$14.95
Kimchi Beef Ramen
Contains sesame. Sliced fatty beef, kimchi, cold tofu, corn, green onions, enoki mushrooms, togarashi peppers, and hot oil in spicy miso broth$15.95
Teriyaki Ton Ramen
Contains sesame. Hand pulled chashu in teriyaki sauce, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion, red chili pepper, pork chilli paste, hot oil in miso tonkotsu broth$14.95
Tan Tan Ramen
Contains sesame. Minced pork, half-cooked egg, bean sprouts, minced onions, cucumbers, fish cake, sesame seeds, togarashi peppers, pork chili paste, and sesame oil in sesame tonkotsu broth$14.95
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Udon noodles, fish cake, green onions in shoyu bonito broth served with shrimp and vegetable tempura$14.95
Plain Ramen
House ramen noodles with house tonkotsu broth$8.95
Build Your Own Ramen
Create your own best bowl of ramen!!!
Curry カレー
Donburi 丼物
Chashu Donburi
Hand shredded chashu pork, Japanese mayo, chef special sauce, green onion, and sesame rice seasoning$13.95
Beef Donburi
Sliced fatty beef and onions simmered in chef special sauce topped with nori and sesame seasoning$14.95
Steak Teriyaki Donburi
Contains sesame. Beef short rib steak with avocado over rice topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame$19.95
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Donburi
Grilled chicken, Edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori$13.95
Crispy Chicken Donburi
Fried chicken cutlet, Japanese mayo, house made sauce, green onions, and nori$13.95
Chicken Karaage Donburi
Fried chicken karaage, spicy mayo, chef special sauce, and green onion$13.95
Shrimp Tempura Donburi
Shrimp and vegetable tempura over rice, tempura sauce on the side$13.95
Buta Kimchi Donburi
Contains sesame. Thinly sliced pork belly sautéed with kimchi and onions, topped with scallions and sesame$15.95
Tofu Teriyaki Donburi$13.95
Stir Fry 焼き物
Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
Cabbage, green peppers, bean sprouts, black fungus, carrots, and green onions stir-fried in vegetable oil and house special sauce$12.95
Stir-Fried Noodles
Stir-fried ramen noodles with your choice of protein and green peppers, bean sprouts, and carrots$10.95
Fried Rice
Fried white rice, egg, Green Onions, corn, and soy sauce stir fried with butter$9.95
Yayoi Spicy Fried Rice
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, corn, and soy sauce stir-fried in hot oil topped with house special spicy sauce$10.95
Kimchi Fried Rice
Fried rice sautéed with kimchi, add selection of protein as preferred!$10.95
Extra エクストラ
Plain Bun (2 Piece)
Plain steam buns$3.00
Steamed White Rice$3.00
Clear Soup$2.50
Gluten Free Miso Soup$4.00
Gyoza Soup$5.95
Vegetable Gyoza Soup$5.95
Grilled Chicken$5.00
Crispy Chicken$5.00
Curry Sauce
Japanese curry sauce good on rice, noodles or any protein$5.00
Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
California Roll$6.95
Spicy Mayo$1.00
Sweet chili Sauce$1.00
BENTO BOX 弁当
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
Teriyaki chicken with steamed mix vegetable california roll gyoza white rice and miso soup$16.95
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
Salmon Teriyaki served with steamed mixed vegetable, California Roll, Gyoza, Rice & Miso Soup.$17.95
Steak Teriyaki Bento Box
Steak Teriyaki served with steamed mixed vegetable, California Roll, Gyoza, Rice & Miso Soup.$19.95
Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box
Shrimp Teriyaki served with steamed mixed vegetable, California Roll, Gyoza, Rice & Miso Soup.$17.95
Tofu Teriyaki Bento Box$16.95
Drink Menu
Boba Tea
Fruit Tea
Fruity Vibes
Summer Lover
Strawberry, mango, and lychee$5.95
Passion land
Passion fruit, pineapple, and lychee with pineapple bites$5.95
Moonlight
Mango and pineapple$5.95
Cosmo
Strawberry and lychee$5.95
Breezy Harbor
Passion fruit and mango$5.95
Flying Star
Passion fruit and strawberry$5.95
Tropical Dream
Passion fruit and pineapple$5.95
Pink Jasmine
Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee$5.95
Non-Alcoholic 飲み物
Beer ビイル
Sapporo Black
12 oz, 5% ABV. Sapporo premium black is crafted with roasted dark malts and a refined hop bitterness that is complemented by a sweet, round fullness and distinct coffee and chocolate flavors$9.00
Sapporo Premium
12 oz, 4.9% ABV. The original. The icon. Sapporo premium beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!$6.50
Kirin Premium
12 oz, 5% ABV. A premium 100% malt beer brewed with the first-press method offering smooth and rich flavor$6.50
Asahi
12 oz, 5.2% ABV. Asahi beer is dry and crisp with a quick, refreshingly clean finish$6.50
Sake 酒
Ozeki Karatamba
300 ml, 15.5% ABV. The dry sake awakens your palate and leaves it with a refreshing finish. It’s an excellent choice no matter the season or what it is pairing with$15.00
Nigori-Ozeki
375 ml, 14.5% ABV. Ozeki Nigori is a cloudy sake that appears milky white, unfiltered Nigori is soft and borderline sweet$15.00
Junmai Daiginjo-Dassai 45
300 ml, 16% ABV. One of the best Junmai Daiginjo out there and reasonably priced. Even offered to Obama when he visited Japan$22.00
Damso Soju
375 ml, 14% ABV. South Korea - Damso original Soju is the original classic Soju, a neutral spirit distilled from rice. Smooth to drink$14.00
Peach Sake Jello Shot
180 ml, 5.5% ABV. Ozeki Ikezo peach is a sparking, sake-based drink with a jelly-like texture. This canned sake has a mellow, sweet taste from the peach juice$9.50
Dessert Menu
Desserts
Boba Mille Crepe Cake
Thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. This mille crepe cake is not too sweet$8.00
Rainbow Crepe Cake
Thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. This mille crepe cake is not too sweet$7.00
Mango Crepe Cake$7.00
Passion Fruit Crepe Cake$7.00
Oreo Mille Crepe Cake
Thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. This mille crepe cake is not too sweet$7.00
Matcha Mille Crepe Cake
Thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. This mille crepe cake is not too sweet$7.00
Order 48hrs in Advance Whole Crepe Cake
Thin layers of pancakes with whipped cream in between. This mille crepe cake is not too sweet$55.00
Ice Cream
Vegan Menu
Vegan Menu - Vegan Menu
Gluten Free Miso Soup$4.00
Vegetable Gyoza Soup$5.95
Vegetable Gyoza (6 Pieces)
Pan-fried or steamed vegetarian dumplings with house made gyoza sauce (6 pieces)$6.95
Harumaki (Spring Rolls) (3 Pieces)
Fried vegetable spring rolls with sweet chili sauce (3 pieces)$5.95
Vegetable Kakiage (3 Pieces)
Fried mixed vegetable tempura with tempura sauce on the side$5.95
Scallion Pancakes
Crispy, flaky, flatbread with scallions, and house made gyoza sauce$5.95
Edamame with Sea Salt$5.95
Spicy Tofu Salad
Contains sesame. Cold Tofu and English cucumbers topped with spicy fried garlic sauce$6.95
Spicy Cucumber
Contains sesame. Sliced cut English cucumbers with house made spicy dressing$5.95
Seaweed Salad
Contains sesame. Seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds$5.95
Kimchi
Contains sesame. House made Korean style fermented cabbage$5.95
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado over greens, cucumbers, edamame, corn, tomatoes, and crispy noodles in house special dressing$10.95
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
Cabbage, green peppers, bean sprouts, black fungus, carrots, and Green Onions stir fried in vegetable oil and house special sauce$12.95
Vegan Shoyu Ramen
Contains sesame. Vegan noodles, avocado, corn, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower, enoki mushrooms, spring mix, lime, fried onion, and sesame oil in vegan shoyu broth topped with yuzu shisho paste$15.95
Veg Tempura Udon
Contains sesame. Udon noodles, tofu, scallion in vegan shoyu broth topped with vegetable tempura and sesame oil$14.95
Tofu Teriyaki Donburi
Tofu tempura, edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori$13.95
Vegetable Kakiage Curry Donburi
Fried vegetable kakiage tempura with Japanese curry sauce$13.95
Vegan Stir Fried Ramen
Vegan noodles stir-fried with bamboo shoots, black fungus, cabbage, green peppers, bean sprouts and carrots in vegetable oil$14.95
Vegan Fried Rice
Vegetable fried rice with no egg and no butter$12.95
Steamed White Rice$3.00
Catering Menu
Starters (Catering)
8 Buns Choice of Bun
Steamed bun, lettuce, roasted chashu pork belly, Japanese mayo, and house made sauce. Order served in disposable serving tray$26.00
40 Pieces Choice of Gyoza
Pan-fried pork and chicken dumplings with house made gyoza sauce. Order served in disposable serving tray$35.00
48 Pieces Shumai (Shrimp and Pork)
Shrimp and pork stuffed dumplings with house made gyoza sauce. Order served in disposable serving tray$35.00
7 Orders Chicken Wings Nagoya
Deep-fried Nagoya style chicken wings, regular or spicy. Order served in disposable serving tray$50.00
7 Orders Chicken Karaage
Deep-fried Japanese style chicken thigh, with lemon and spicy aioli sauce on the side. Order served in disposable serving tray$45.00
12 Orders Crispy Chicken Strips
12 orders of crispy chicken strips$50.00
12 Orders Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki
12 orders of grilled chicken with side of teriyaki sauce$50.00
26 Pieces Choice of Tempura
Order served in disposable serving tray$45.00
7 Orders Scallion Pancakes
Crispy, flaky, flatbread with scallions, and house made gyoza sauce. Order served in disposable serving tray$30.00
Spring Rolls (30 Pieces)
Spring rolls, you can request to cut in half for your party$40.00
Salads (Catering)
Mains (Catering)
5 or More Ramen Bowls
Choose 5 or more ramen bowls for catering package
5 Orders Fried Rice
Fried white rice, egg, green onion, corn, and soy sauce$40.00
5 Orders Kimchi Fried Rice
Fried white rice, egg, green onion, corn, and soy sauce with kimchi$45.00
5 Orders Yayoi Spicy Fried Rice
Fried white rice, egg, green onions, corn, and soy sauce stir-fried in hot oil topped with house special spicy sauce$45.00
Stir-Fried Ramen (5 Orders)
Stir-fried ramen, green peppers, bean sprouts, carrots, and shrimp$45.00
10 Orders Steamed White Rice
Tray of white rice$20.00
Tofu Teriyaki Donburi
Tofu tempura, edamame and corn topped with teriyaki sauce, and nori